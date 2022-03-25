What will celebrities wear on Oscars night? The experts weigh in

Cleavage, legs and lots of glitter. That’s what fashionistas and stylists are expecting Sunday when the stars dress up and walk down the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards.

After two years when much of the world has lived in sweatpants and awards ceremonies have been virtual or subdued, it’s time for Tinseltown to live up to its nickname.

“I think that after two years of lockdowns, there will be a need to make a statement,” New York-based fashion designer Jasmine Chong told the Daily News. “It’ll be exciting to see the energy displayed on the carpet. Even if something is in a more pared down silhouette, it’ll be glittering.”

Last year’s awards show, delayed until April, saw a scaled-down red carpet at Union Station in Los Angeles.

Stylists expect this year’s show, to be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, to take a dramatic turn.

“They are dying to get out ... if the red carpets from the last few weeks are anything to go by, you can see that there is plenty of pent-up glamour — and unworn dresses — waiting for the big finale on Sunday,” said New York-based fashion and style expert Zanna Roberts Rassi.

What should we expect to see?

Skin is in, Rassi said, adding that “Barely-there looks have featured heavily on celebrities and on the runways of late. ... We are seeing corsetry making a big return, so with that said, here comes the return of shoulders and cleavage.”

Best actress and supporting actress nominees Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz and Kirsten Dunst will be the most closely watched stars, the stylists said.

Fashion designer and television personality Richie Rich told The News that he’s looking forward to seeing what Cruz, nominated for best actress in “Parallel Mothers,” and best supporting actress nominee Dunst, for “Power of the Dog,” will don.

“I think Penelope Cruz [is] always ... she’s such a stunner. I think she usually shows up in Chanel but I always look forward to seeing her on the carpet. It’s gonna be [interesting] to see what Kirsten Dunst wears because I feel like she’s an indie kind of girl,” said Rich, who has guest-judged on reality TV competitions “Project Runway” and “Top Model.”

And don’t dismiss the men. Male actors have recently dressed to impress, and best actor and supporting nominees Andrew Garfield, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Will Smith will not disappoint, they said.

“They have slightly stolen the spotlight recently. We’re seeing a whole new way of men dressing up and it’s fun and inspiring to watch,” said Rassi, who is also the brand ambassador for Afterpay, a retail installment payments app.

Expect the stars’ makeup to be dramatic and bold.

Rich, who is launching a makeup platform called BEAUTYKWEEN for “tweens, teen and queens,” advised the stars to just go for it, makeup-wise. “My feeling is all the looks for the Oscars should be very makeup-fied. Like if you’re gonna go pink, go neon pink. Give it a pop, because ... they haven’t been doing anything lately. Just really go for it. Don’t go on the safe edge. Go on the glitter edge, hello?”