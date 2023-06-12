Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Sara Bareilles attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

The 2023 Tony Awards took the show uptown and threw away the script Sunday.

The 76th edition of the annual Broadway celebration, typically held in Midtown, moved to the United Palace in Washington Heights for a show with an unpredictable air owed to the Writers Guild of America strike.

Host Ariana DeBose wasted no time acknowledging the strike, kicking off the ceremony with a lyric-less dance performance through the theater to a medley including songs from “West Side Story” and “In the Heights,” as well as Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind.”

Ariana DeBose speaks on stage at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Striking writers, who are pushing for a new contract with the association that represents the Hollywood film and TV studios, agreed not to picket the Palace in exchange for assurances the Tonys would be unscripted.

“We are all here, so to every single person who had a hand in finding that compromise, I say a full-throated thank you!” DeBose, who also hosted last year’s Tonys, said during her opening monologue.

“So now you’re asking, what’s the compromise? Well, we don’t have a script, you guys. Yeah, I’m live and unscripted! You’re welcome. So to anyone who may have thought that last year was a bit unhinged, I say to them, ‘Darlings, buckle up.’”

DeBose, a 2018 Tony nominee for “Summer” who won an Oscar for Steven Spielberg’s 2021 “West Side Story” adaptation, then gave way to a rousing stage performance by the cast of “New York, New York.”

That was just the beginning of a performance-heavy approach to the ceremony, where Phillipa Soo also led an upbeat “Camelot” rendition and Lorna Courtney sang Katy Perry’s “Roar” from “& Juliet.”

The show honored a 40-show season headlined by popular new musicals including “Kimberly Akimbo,””Some Like It Hot” and “Shucked,” and stirring revivals of “Parade,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” and “Into the Woods.”

Early winners included Brandon Uranowitz, who took home best featured actor in a play for “Leopoldstadt,” and Bonnie Milligan, who received best featured actress in a musical for “Kimberly Akimbo.”

“Some Like It Hot,” a rollicking ride adapted from the 1959 film of the same name, entered the night with a field-leading 13 nominations and a shot at the coveted best new musical award. Early on, the production scooped up honors for best choreography, best orchestrations and best costume design.

But “Kimberly Akimbo,” a touching tale about a New Jersey teen with a condition that causes her to age almost five times as fast as her peers, entered the night as the favorite for the new musical trophy. It quickly won best original score.

Host Ariana DeBose performs the opening number onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

Two Stephen Sondheim musicals — “Sweeney Todd” and “Into the Woods” — were up in the best musical revival category. Their producers were hoping to beat out “Parade,” which centers on the lynching of a Jewish man in Georgia a century ago, and a new version of “Camelot” reworked by Aaron Sorkin.

A number of major stars were up for awards. They included Jessica Chastain, for a revival of the play “A Doll’s House”; Jodie Comer for the one-woman play “Prima Facie” and Samuel L. Jackson, for a revival of the play “The Piano Lesson.”

The setting for the Tonys was a significant departure: The ceremony has often been held at Radio City Music Hall, and has also taken place at Broadway houses and at the Beacon Theatre on the Upper West Side.

But the ceremony had never headed so far uptown.

Outside the ornate United Palace, neighbors dressed in casual summer clothes plopped down in lawn chairs and soaked in the scene as uniformed police officers and tuxedo-clad Tony attendees passed by.

The NYPD closed down Broadway and Wadsworth Ave. to traffic from 172nd St. to 178th St., creating a festival-like atmosphere.

“I’m surprised to see everyone out,” Rob Miketa, a local, said as he walked his goldendoodle dog Ruby across the street from the United Palace.

“It’s pretty cool,” added Miketa, 53, whose husband works as a stage manager on “Camelot.”

As Juan Miguel Jiminez walked his dog around the corner on 174th Street, he said he thought the Tonys coming uptown was a mixed bag for neighbors.

He said he was pleased the United Palace is “finally being used” for a major event. But he added that he wished the arrival of the ceremony had been better advertised to prepare the locals for the disruption.

Ashley Vargas Ball dismissed such concerns, saying she thought having the Tonys in the neighborhood was “crazy” and “pretty dope.”

Ball, 25, who lives two blocks from the United Palace, expressed hope that the show would bring money into local businesses.

“I’m very happy and glad that there is such a prestigious award ceremony happening in our neighborhood,” she said.