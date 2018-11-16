These are the top 50 places to eat in Baltimore, according to Yelp

Bar Liquorice, Ekiben and Joe Benny’s are the best places to eat in Baltimore, according to a new list released by the user-generated ratings website Yelp.
The list includes businesses in Baltimore, Annapolis, Columbia and Towson, according to a spokeswoman for Yelp. The website identified establishments in the restaurant category and then ranked them based on factors including the total volume and ratings of the reviews.
Bar Liquorice opened at 801 E. Fort Ave. in Riverside in July 2014. Known for its cocktail program, the bar also serves a limited food menu with items such as pressed sandwiches and charcuterie.
Yelp’s full list:
1.) Bar Liquorice
2.) Ekiben
3.) Joe Benny’s
4.) Royal Taj
5.) Harmony Bakery
6.) Chutney Indian Restaurant
7.) Chef Bobby D Restaurant
8.) DiPasquale’s Marketplace
9.) Samos Restaurant
Sloane Brown, Courtesy Baltimore Snap
From left, Davon Pulliam, National Academy Foundation culinary instructor; Steve Chu, Ekiben c-owner/chef; and Zack Rhadfi, Ekiben cook, at Ekiben's "First Anniversary" celebration, March 24, 2017, at UNION Craft Brewing.
From left, Davon Pulliam, National Academy Foundation culinary instructor; Steve Chu, Ekiben c-owner/chef; and Zack Rhadfi, Ekiben cook, at Ekiben's "First Anniversary" celebration, March 24, 2017, at UNION Craft Brewing.
(Sloane Brown, Courtesy Baltimore Snap)
10.) Thames Street Oyster House
11.) Water for Chocolate
12.) Cafe Mezze
13.) Nailah’s Kitchen
14.) Dovecote Cafe
15.) Canéla
16.) Tandav Indian Cuisine
17.) Bon Fresco
18.) Puetro 511
19.) Himalayan Bistro
20.) Namaste Baltimore
21.) Baba’s Mediterranean Kitchen
22.) Villagio Cafe
23.) Koco’s Pub
24.) SoBo Cafe
25.) Snake Hill
26.) Trinacria Foods
27.) Charleston
28.) Vin 909
29.) Maiwand Grill
30.) Brendali
31.) 1157 bar + kitchen
32.) Sam’s Canterbury Cafe
33.) The Kabul
34.) Connie’s Chicken and Waffles
35.) Sailor Oyster Bar
From the outside, Royal Taj looks like another nondescript suburban restaurant in Columbia. But when you step in the door, it’s hard not to gawk.
36.) Cocina Luchadoras
37.) Pure Raw Juice
38.) Clavel
39.) Brown Rice Korean Grill
40.) Red Canoe
41.) Pitamore
42.) Byblos
43.) Silver Queen Cafe
44.) Mount Vernon Marketplace
45.) The Grub Factory
46.) Cafe Fili
47.) Kome Sushi
48.) Urban Plates
49.) Isabella’s Brick Oven Pizza and Panini
50.) Shoyou Sushi
CAPTION
Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a
casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website, it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan.
Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a
casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website, it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan.
CAPTION
Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video)
Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video)
wesley.case@baltsun.com twitter.com/ midnightsunblog MORE MIDNIGHT SUN Best Baltimore bars: Beer havens, skillful cocktails and everything in between Map: Maryland breweries and distilleries Baltimore Sun bar reviews