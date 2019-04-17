BYOB ax-throwing is coming to Towson, courtesy of Stumpy's Hatchet House

Ax-wielding Baltimoreans will be getting another place to let fly next month, when Stumpy’s Hatchet House opens in Towson.

Billing itself as “America’s First Indoor Hatchet Throwing Venue,” Stumpy’s has operations in eight cities, including seven on the East Coast. The Towson location, at 1 Pennsylvania Ave., will be its first in Maryland, although plans call for additional franchises in Columbia and Frederick, according to the company’s website.

Suggesting that a two-hour indoor hatchet-throwing session can be “a fun night out with friends and a unique experience,” a release from Stumpy’s promises it will also “have you breaking a sweat and leave your arms sore, but wanting more.”

Stumpy’s, reserved for adults 21 and older, is adding 20 locations in 2019, according to its website. One-hour throwing sessions for groups of one to four people are priced at $25 person, with two-hour sessions for groups of five or more priced at $40. Stumpy’s also offers itself up as a location for birthday parties, bachelor or bachelorette parties and corporate and holiday gatherings.

When it does open its Towson location — and no firm date has been announced yet — Stumpy’s won’t be without competition. Highlandtown’s Urban Axes, a bar complete with hatchet-tossing facilities, opened in July 2018. Stumpy’s Towson is planned as a BYOB.

