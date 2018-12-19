New Year, new beer: Guinness unveiling 'mystery' brew in Baltimore on New Year's Eve

Guinness is offering area residents the chance to ring in 2019 five hours early, and with a new beer.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethorpe will be celebrating the new year by introducing a special “mystery” beer as 2018 turns into 2019. But, as befits Guinness and its hometown, the new year they’ll be marking won’t be the one in Baltimore, but rather the one in Dublin.

Thus, Guinness’ new brew will be introduced at 7 p.m. our time on New Year’s Eve, which should give a happy bunch of Baltimoreans the chance to start their celebrating earlier and link at least fermented arms with their Irish counterparts, who are five hours ahead of us.

All those present for the unveiling will receive a free sample of the new brew, which will remain on tap until Guinness’ 9 p.m. closing time (that is, Baltimore time). No tickets necessary.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House is located at 5001 Washington Blvd. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

