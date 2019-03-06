'Where do we go?' Baltimore's gay nightlife takes a hit with Grand Central's impending closure

Thursday nights are typically packed at Grand Central, arguably the largest remaining gay nightclub in Baltimore.

Patrons pack the club’s dance floor and bar watching fierce lip-synching routines while gulping down $3-vodka drinks amid pulsating music, strobe lights and colorful lasers.

“It’s great again,” said Derek Chavis, a 33-year-old Mount Vernon resident. He said Thursday nights at Grand Central remind him what the club was when he first started sneaking in at 19. “It’s been fun to go out and see new faces. That was one thing about Central —you would go out and see people you did not know.”

Monday’s news that Grand Central was sold sent immediate ripples through Baltimore’s LGBTQ community. The property’s new owners, Landmark Partners, plan to turn it into office and retail space, according to a release.

Nationally, gay nightlife has taken a hit. Nearby in Washington, D.C., popular clubs continue to close. Town Danceboutique, a megaclub with multiple floors that attracted performers from RuPaul’s Drag Race and customers from surrounding states, closed in July. And just Tuesday, another mainstay club, Colbalt, closed unexpectedly.

In Baltimore, Grand Central’s closure follows several others in recent years.

Club Hippo, another large gay nightclub located across the street, closed in 2015. That space now houses a CVS drug store. G.A.Y. Lounge, which was open for less than a year on Charles Street, closed in October 2017. The Baltimore Eagle, a gay leather bar in Old Goucher, unexpectedly shuttered in July 2018 following an ownership dispute. (Its Facebook page promised that the club would open again without giving an exact date.) And Club Bunns near Lexington Market, which attracted a gay black clientele, closed in February after 30 years in business.

The decline of gay nightclubs is being attributed to the popularity of gay dating websites and the fact that straight establishments that have become more welcoming — and thus safer — for LGBTQ people.

Mimi Demissew, executive director of The Pride Center of Maryland (formerly the GLCCB), thinks that the string of recent closings means that the community needs to increase support of the remaining spaces geared toward the LGBTQ community.

“We still need these spaces where people are not just tolerated, they are celebrated,” said Demissew, who has led the organization since 2016. “There is a place for intentional spaces for us. It’s a shame that we have lost Central, Bunns, The Hippo, Coconuts Cafe [a lesbian bar that closed almost a decade ago]. But the scene will continue to be here.”

Don Davis, the former owner of Grand Central, who said he sold the 15,000-square-foot property for $1.4 million in large part because of his declining health — he’s battling stage-four throat cancer — said that the business model for gay nightclubs is not what it once was.

“Look at the whole country,” Davis said. “When the internet happened, that cut into gay clubs. Then gay marriage happened. They felt comfortable going out with their straight friends. So many bars started having gay nights. Gays started going to straight clubs. Gay clubs had a hard time recovering from that.”

Take Chavis for example. He and his fiancé typically stay home. And when they go out, chances are you’ll find them at The Brewer’s Art or Owl Bar.

Still, Chavis wishes that he could have more gay clubs to frequent. And he bristles at the thought of Grand Central turning into a straight establishment.

“If it becomes just a regular bar — something that you can find in Canton or Fells Point? No, I will not support that,” Chavis said.

As dedicated gay bars have dwindled, other establishments have been filling the void with events like drag shows and gay nights.

Point South Latin Kitchen has been throwing successful drag brunches and bingo nights since Sept. 2016, due in large part to the closing of Club Hippo, according to Bryson Keens, managing partner of the Fells Point restaurant that specializes in Latin cuisine.

“Supporting local drag is important to us. The drag community can’t be allowed to fizzle out in Baltimore. This is the home of Divine and ‘Hairspray,’” Keens said. “We’re trying to be a refuge for the drag community for sure and an LGBTQ safe space for everyone else as well.”

And while Point South has been extremely successful in their drag events — almost all of them sell out — Keens said it’s still sad to see the crumbling of gay establishments in the city.

“The beginning of the end was when the Hippo turned into a CVS. And the death is now Central going down. I never thought I would see that,” Keens said. “It’s depressing. I feel for the community. I’m the son of two dads who grew up seeing them go to the Hippo.”

At Leon’s, a dimly lit rectangle of a bar known for its “heavy pours,” two-for-one daily happy hour and a motley crew of gay male clientele, the mood has been somber, though business has remained steady.

“Clearly they are depressed about it,” said Joseph Leloudis, a 42-year-old bartender there. “No one wants to see another gay bar shut down.”

Leloudis said that the recent closure in Mount Vernon doesn’t bode well for the future of gay bars.

“Destination cities like New York and San Francisco will always have them,” he said. “In other cities, they will dwindle.”

Bryan Womack, a Govans resident who performs as drag personality Naomi Ratchet, said the sale of Grand Central has soured him to Mount Vernon and Baltimore as a whole.

“I will consider not giving as much back to Baltimore and go to Philly, D.C., Delaware and places that offer more for us,” he said.

Womack, who performed a Toni Braxton routine at Grand Central two months ago, called it the “premiere” drag venue in Baltimore because of its large dance floor and the clientele it attracts. “We need to have a haven for us. For it to be gone now, it’s like ‘where do we go?’”

Womack said that even though patrons expected the sale of the club, it still stings.

“A lot of us grew up there,” he said. “Grand Central is very well known. It is synonymous with gay life in Baltimore.”

And Grand Central’s closure could quicken the exodus of gay residents from Mount Vernon, historically the city’s “gayborhood.”

Justin Myers, a 40-year-old human resources professional, plans to move out of Mount Vernon after his lease is up next year.

“It’s just a different community than when I first moved here,” said Myers, who has lived in the neighborhood for eight years. “There are not a lot of bars to go to. I like to be in walking distance to the places I like to hang out. And that number is dwindling.”

Myers said that gay nightlife establishments serve as a safe space — especially for gay men of his generation.

“Gay bars are much more accepting,” he said. “I want to feel comfortable that I’m not feeling judged or at risk when I kiss someone at the bar or hold hands at the bar.”