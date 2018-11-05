Election Day specials, watch parties at Baltimore-area restaurants and bars

On Election Day, all around the Baltimore-area, eyes will be glued to the polls. Naturally, the thinking goes, you might as well bite your nails among fellow citizens at the bar.
Whether it’s a results watch party or simply wearing an “I Voted” sticker, the following establishments will be in the democratic spirit.
Avenue Kitchen & Bar: $3 glasses of Prosecco and $1 pints of Avenue Ale beer. 911 W. 36th St., Hampden.
The Elephant: Wear an “I Voted” sticker and receive 10 percent off your bill. 924 N. Charles St., Mount Vernon.
Ida B’s Table: Grassroots organization Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle will host a watch party beginning at 9 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided and a cash bar will be available. Free; reservation required here. 235 Holliday St., downtown.
O’Donnell Square Park: On Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., national nonprofit #VoteTogether and the Canton Community Association will host Party at the Polls, an Election Day celebration that will include free food from Chick-fil-a, non-alcoholic beverages, live music and kid-friendly activities. Dogs welcome. 2917 O’Donnell St., Canton.
R. House: Baltimoreans for Education Equity is teaming up with the Remington food hall to host a watch party starting at 7 p.m. Showing an “I Voted” sticker receives: $4 select drafts, $5 Bipartisan Punch, $6 wines and $1 off all regular menu items. Free; reservation required here. 301 W. 29th St., Remington.
Taco Noche: Half-priced margaritas ($4 instead of $8). 711 W. 40th St., Hampden (kiosk near MOD Pizza at the Rotunda).
Topside: Hotel Revival’s restaurant will offer a free draft beer to anyone wearing an “I Voted” sticker. 612 Cathedral St., Mount Vernon.
