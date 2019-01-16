Virgin Mobile FreeFest 2011: Ten alternatives to Saturday's festival

Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

For the fourth year in a row, Maryland¿s own DuClaw Brewing Company is throwing its Real Ale Festival, where some 22 craft breweries -- including Stillwater, Evolution, Troegs and Oliver Breweries -- will be selling samples of their best brews. Admission, which costs $45 per person, gets you unlimited samples of cask-conditioned ales. The festival takes place at 16-A Bel Air South Parkway, Bel Air from noon to 4 p.m. Ticket sales end on Friday.