Grammy Awards 2022: Jon Batiste ‘We Are’ is album of year; Olivia Rodrigo a double winner; Zelenskyy appears via video

LAS VEGAS — Jon Batiste won album of the year honors for “We Are” at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, giving him five trophies on a night that saw the ‘70s funk of Silk Sonic take record of the year and song of the year and newcomer Olivia Rodrigo take three awards.
Batiste honored the artists he beat. “The creative arts are subjective,” he said. “Be you.”
The multi-genre performer also won for his song “Cry,” the video for “Freedom” and his work with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on the soundtrack for “Soul.”
“I just put my head down and I work on the craft every day. I love music,” he said.
Batiste’s win for album of year bested other nominees “Love For Sale” by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga; “Justice” by Justin Bieber; “Planet Her” by Doja Cat; “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish; “Montero” by Lil Nas X; “Back of my Mind” by H.E.R.; “Sour” by Rodrigo; “Evermore” by Taylor Swift and Kanye’s “Donda.”
The 64th annual Grammy Awards were awarded in Las Vegas, the ceremony broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on CBS, hosted by Trevor Noah for the second year in a row.
Noah opened the telecast by alluding to Will Smith’s controversial moment during the Oscars. The Grammys took place just one week after the Academy Awards, where Smith took to the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. “Don’t even think of this as an award show,” Noah said. “It’s a concert where we are giving out awards, we will be listening to music, dancing, singing, keeping people’s names out of our mouths and we are going to give people awards all throughout the night.”
The R&B supergroup Silk Sonic took home awards in all four categories it was nominated in, including record of the year. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak were exuberant as they accepted the honor toward the end of the ceremony. The win puts Mars in historic company again: He becomes the only artist along with Paul Simon to take home the award three times.
“We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point,” .Paak said. “But in the industry, they call that a clean sweep!” later adding “drinks is on Silk Sonic tonight!”
The pick for best new artist went to Rodrigo, who was in tears as she took the stage to accept the award. She said “this is my biggest dream come true.” The 19-year-old singer-songwriter and Disney Channel star had a breakout musical year with her hit album “Sour,” which was also awarded best pop vocal album.
Best rap performance went to Baby Keem and cousin Kendrick Lamar for “Family Ties.” Baby Keem is from Las Vegas, where the Grammys were moved after coronavirus concerns brought the postponement of a ceremony originally scheduled for Los Angeles. Backstage after winning, Keem said “It feels like some sort of magic that Vegas is all of the sudden hosting the Grammys and I’m from here and I got my first one here.”
Amid the many musical performances, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a message to Grammy audiences asking for support for the war in Ukraine. In a pretaped video feed, shot in the last 48 hours in a bunker in Kyiv, he said, in part, “Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway. We defend our freedom to live, to love, to sound.”
The Recording Academy, with its partner Global Citizen, prior to the ceremony highlighted a social media campaign called “Stand Up For Ukraine” to raise money and support during the humanitarian crisis. Following Zelenskyy’s message, John Legend performed his song “Free” with Ukrainian musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton, and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk, as images from the war were shown on screens behind them.
An “in memoriam” segment paid special tribute to Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who died March 25 at the age of 50. The Foo Fighters had previously been scheduled to perform at the awards; a video and photo montage was backed by the band’s “My Hero.” Earlier, Eilish performed the title track from her album “Happier Than Ever” in a T-shirt paying tribute to Hawkins.
A number of awards were previously handed out by the Recording Academy. Early Grammy winners Sunday include Chris Stapleton, Jon Batiste and Foo Fighters, who swept the rock categories.
Album of the year: “We Are,” Jon Batiste
Record of the year: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic
Best new artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars)
Best rap performance: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best country album: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
Best R&B album: “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan.
Best pop vocal album: “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo
Best pop solo performance: “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
Best rock album: “Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters
Best rock song: “Waiting On a War,” Foo Fighters
Best rock performance: “Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters
Best rap song: “Jail,” Kanye West featuring Jay-Z
Best rap album: “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator
Best alternative music album: “Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent
Best traditional pop vocal album: “Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Best music video: “Freedom,” Jon Batiste
Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff
Best R&B song: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic
Best R&B performance: (tie) “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic, and “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan
Best music film: “Summer of Soul”
Best country song: “Cold,” Chris Stapleton
Best country solo performance: “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
Best country do/group performance: “Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne
Best comedy album: “Sincerely Louis CK,” Louis C.K.
Best roots gospel album: “My Savior,” Carrie Underwood
Best gospel album: “Believe For It,” CeCe Winans
Best American roots performance: “Cry,” Jon Batiste
Best American roots song: “Cry,” Jon Batiste
Best música urbana album: “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny
Best Latin rock or alternative album: “Origen,” Juanes
Best improvised jazz solo: “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” Chick Corea
Best Latin jazz album: “Mirror Mirror,” Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
Best musical theater album: “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “The United States vs. Billie Holliday”
Best score soundtrack for visual media: (tie) “Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and “The Queen’s Gambit,” Carlos Rafael Rivera
Best dance/electronic album: “Subconsciously,” Black Coffee
Best global music: “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab
Best global music album: “Mother Nature,” Angélique Kidjo
Best traditional blues album: “I Be Trying,” Cedric Burnside
Best contemporary blues album: “662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Best folk album: “They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Best historical album: “Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)”
Chicago Tribune staff and wire contributed to this report.