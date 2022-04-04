Grammy Awards 2022: Jon Batiste ‘We Are’ is album of year; Olivia Rodrigo a double winner; Zelenskyy appears via video

LAS VEGAS — Jon Batiste won album of the year honors for “We Are” at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, giving him five trophies on a night that saw the ‘70s funk of Silk Sonic take record of the year and song of the year and newcomer Olivia Rodrigo take three awards.

Batiste honored the artists he beat. “The creative arts are subjective,” he said. “Be you.”

The multi-genre performer also won for his song “Cry,” the video for “Freedom” and his work with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on the soundtrack for “Soul.”

“I just put my head down and I work on the craft every day. I love music,” he said.

Batiste’s win for album of year bested other nominees “Love For Sale” by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga; “Justice” by Justin Bieber; “Planet Her” by Doja Cat; “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish; “Montero” by Lil Nas X; “Back of my Mind” by H.E.R.; “Sour” by Rodrigo; “Evermore” by Taylor Swift and Kanye’s “Donda.”

The 64th annual Grammy Awards were awarded in Las Vegas, the ceremony broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on CBS, hosted by Trevor Noah for the second year in a row.

Noah opened the telecast by alluding to Will Smith’s controversial moment during the Oscars. The Grammys took place just one week after the Academy Awards, where Smith took to the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. “Don’t even think of this as an award show,” Noah said. “It’s a concert where we are giving out awards, we will be listening to music, dancing, singing, keeping people’s names out of our mouths and we are going to give people awards all throughout the night.”

The R&B supergroup Silk Sonic took home awards in all four categories it was nominated in, including record of the year. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak were exuberant as they accepted the honor toward the end of the ceremony. The win puts Mars in historic company again: He becomes the only artist along with Paul Simon to take home the award three times.

“We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point,” .Paak said. “But in the industry, they call that a clean sweep!” later adding “drinks is on Silk Sonic tonight!”

The pick for best new artist went to Rodrigo, who was in tears as she took the stage to accept the award. She said “this is my biggest dream come true.” The 19-year-old singer-songwriter and Disney Channel star had a breakout musical year with her hit album “Sour,” which was also awarded best pop vocal album.

Best rap performance went to Baby Keem and cousin Kendrick Lamar for “Family Ties.” Baby Keem is from Las Vegas, where the Grammys were moved after coronavirus concerns brought the postponement of a ceremony originally scheduled for Los Angeles. Backstage after winning, Keem said “It feels like some sort of magic that Vegas is all of the sudden hosting the Grammys and I’m from here and I got my first one here.”

Amid the many musical performances, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a message to Grammy audiences asking for support for the war in Ukraine. In a pretaped video feed, shot in the last 48 hours in a bunker in Kyiv, he said, in part, “Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway. We defend our freedom to live, to love, to sound.”

The Recording Academy, with its partner Global Citizen, prior to the ceremony highlighted a social media campaign called “Stand Up For Ukraine” to raise money and support during the humanitarian crisis. Following Zelenskyy’s message, John Legend performed his song “Free” with Ukrainian musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton, and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk, as images from the war were shown on screens behind them.

An “in memoriam” segment paid special tribute to Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who died March 25 at the age of 50. The Foo Fighters had previously been scheduled to perform at the awards; a video and photo montage was backed by the band’s “My Hero.” Earlier, Eilish performed the title track from her album “Happier Than Ever” in a T-shirt paying tribute to Hawkins.

A number of awards were previously handed out by the Recording Academy. Early Grammy winners Sunday include Chris Stapleton, Jon Batiste and Foo Fighters, who swept the rock categories.

The late Taylor Hawkins appears on the shirt of Billie Eilish, right, as she and FINNEAS perform "Happier Than Ever" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Album of the year: “We Are,” Jon Batiste

Record of the year: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Best new artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars)

Best rap performance: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best country album: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

Best R&B album: “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan.

Best pop vocal album: “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best pop solo performance: “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best rock album: “Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters

Best rock song: “Waiting On a War,” Foo Fighters

Best rock performance: “Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters

Best rap song: “Jail,” Kanye West featuring Jay-Z

Best rap album: “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator

Best alternative music album: “Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent

Best traditional pop vocal album: “Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best music video: “Freedom,” Jon Batiste

Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff

Best R&B song: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Best R&B performance: (tie) “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic, and “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best music film: “Summer of Soul”

Best country song: “Cold,” Chris Stapleton

Best country solo performance: “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Best country do/group performance: “Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

Best comedy album: “Sincerely Louis CK,” Louis C.K.

Best roots gospel album: “My Savior,” Carrie Underwood

Best gospel album: “Believe For It,” CeCe Winans

Best American roots performance: “Cry,” Jon Batiste

Best American roots song: “Cry,” Jon Batiste

Best música urbana album: “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny

Best Latin rock or alternative album: “Origen,” Juanes

Best improvised jazz solo: “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” Chick Corea

Best Latin jazz album: “Mirror Mirror,” Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

Best musical theater album: “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “The United States vs. Billie Holliday”

Best score soundtrack for visual media: (tie) “Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and “The Queen’s Gambit,” Carlos Rafael Rivera

Best dance/electronic album: “Subconsciously,” Black Coffee

Best global music: “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab

Best global music album: “Mother Nature,” Angélique Kidjo

Best traditional blues album: “I Be Trying,” Cedric Burnside

Best contemporary blues album: “662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best folk album: “They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Best historical album: “Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)”

Chicago Tribune staff and wire contributed to this report.