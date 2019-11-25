Eilish, who won new artist of the year and favorite alternative artist, also took the stage — surrounded by fire — to perform her song, “All the Good Girls Go to Hell.” Lizzo screamed at the top of her lungs while performing the ballad “Jerome,” one of several songs from her album that earned her a Grammy nomination (she’s the top contender with eight). Christina Aguilera was a vocal powerhouse when she took the stage alongside A Great Big World and rock icon Ozzy Osbourne — who has been recovering from a bad fall that took place earlier this year — was a highlight as he performed with Post Malone and Travis Scott.