The Grammy Award-winning singer Mary J. Blige and the hip hop phenom Nas will perform in Baltimore on Aug. 29 as part of their co-headlining summer tour.

The duo added the Royal Farms Arena as an additional destination in their 22-city road trip across North America, in between their shows in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Syracuse, N.Y.

Artist pre-sale tickets are available starting today and general tickets will be on sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m.

