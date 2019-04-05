Mm-hmm! Hanson is bringing 'MMMBop' to the 2019 Maryland State Fair

The Maryland State Fair has announced it’s 2019 concert series, which will be headlined by both new and classic artists, including Hanson and a local country duo.

The acts include the ‘90s boy band sensation Hanson on Aug. 23, the southern rock band The Marshall Tucker Band on Aug. 24, the country music duo LoCash (which is made up of Baltimore native Chris Lucas and Preston Brust) on Aug. 30, and ’80s arena rock band Night Ranger on Aug. 31.

The series is sponsored by M&T Bank and tickets go on sale April 13. Some premium, $25 tickets will be available.

