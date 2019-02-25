Diplo, Kygo and Logic to headline 2019 Preakness InfieldFest

The lineup for the 2019 Preakness InfieldFest will include a mix of electronic dance music acts like Diplo and rappers like Logic.

Electronic DJs Diplo and Kygo are among the headliners for this year’s Infiedlfest, alongside rappers and singers Logic and Juice Wrld. DJs Fisher and Frank Walker will also perform.

Tickets for the music festival, which accompanies the 144th Preakness Stakes, are available starting at $59.

The lineup announcement comes as the group that owns Pimlico Race Course weighs the future of the Preakness in Baltimore.

