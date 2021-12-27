Longtime DJ Porkchop leaves Baltimore’s 92Q

After about 20 years, 92Q DJ Porkchop is leaving Baltimore, the radio station said Monday.
Monday was his last day on the air, said the station’s general manager Howard Mazer. The beloved rapper and DJ, whose full name is Johnny Doswell, is moving to Las Vegas to be with family, Mazer added.
“I am retiring from radio. It’s been a wonderful trip,” Doswell said Monday morning during his final show, which he shared on Facebook Live. “Baltimore, I just want to say thank you. They’ve seen it all. They was here when my mother and father passed with me, you know, to do the mornings together. … It’s been a good trip and I couldn’t have did nothing without this city itself. The entire Baltimore City.”
“So for the next two hours? Let’s party! Porkchop retirement party!” he said with glee.
Doswell, who attended Coppin State University, started at 92Q as the producer of “Off The Hook Radio” with Reggie Reg, according to his biography on the station’s website. It was “Club Queen” Khia Edgerton, best known as K-Swift, who got him his start.
Over the years, Doswell moved up the ranks. He became a co-host of “Rap Attack” with Rod Madd Flava, and later earned a spot on the station’s “Big Phat Morning Show.” Shortly thereafter, he joined Squirrel Wyde on “Animal House.” Most recently, he hosted the “A.M. Click” — a “high-energy morning show that reflects the hip-hop lifestyle and culture” — alongside DJ AngelBaby, according to the 92Q website.
After K-Swift’s tragic death from spinal injuries sustained during a dive into a pool in 2008, Doswell honored her on air by playing plenty of Baltimore Club, a dance-inspiring fusion between house and hip-hop, according to a Baltimore Sun article from 2018.
“She was so like the mother of all of us, even though we all probably all older than her, which I’ll never get. She was just the big sister,” Doswell said in an interview with City Paper in 2014.