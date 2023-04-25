LL Cool J playing in Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena this summer

LL Cool J is playing at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore July 1 as part of his first headline arena tour in 30 years.

The Frequencies of Real Creative Energy or “FORCE” tour will feature one continuous set backed by The Roots and a host of hip-hop acts joining LL Cool J on stage, including DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Z-Trip.

Verizon will offer customers presale for the tour in the U.S. through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Tuesday, April 25, at noon through Thursday, April 27, at 10 p.m. For more details, you can visit Verizon Up.

On Thursday, April 27, between 10 a.m.-10 p.m., fans may purchase tickets through either the Live Nation presale, Ticketmaster presale or local venues. General on-sale kicks off on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available here.

The lineup for the Baltimore show has not yet been announced, but the tour will include a rotating cast of support acts in select cities, including Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice-T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss and Rick Ross.