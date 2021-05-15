Rapper Jack Harlow drops out of Preakness Live concert after DJ is charged with murder

Louisville rapper Jack Harlow will not perform at Preakness Live Saturday, according to organizers of the concert, days after his DJ was charged with murder.
A public relations representative for 1S/T LIVE, the event planner that creates and coordinates Preakness Live — a concert that coincides with the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course — said in a statement Harlow was no longer able to perform “due to personal reasons.”
“He apologizes and will return in the future,” she wrote.
Harlow, 23, was announced last week as a headliner with rapper 2 Chainz and DJ D-Nice to perform during the Preakness in a venue the Maryland Jockey Club said will be limited to 10,000 people.
He will be replaced by electronic dance group Major Lazer.
Harlow’s DJ, 27-year-old Ronnie Tyshon O’Bannon (who goes by the stage name “Ronnie Lucciano”) was indicted on murder charges Tuesday, accused of fatally shooting Kasmira Nash in a Louisville nightclub May 1, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The 2021 Kentucky Derby was in Louisville on May 1.
On Wednesday Harlow posted a statement on his Instagram he was “devastated by the events that occurred over Derby weekend.”
“My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death,” he wrote, adding that he’s grateful Nash’s family has kept “the lines of communication open” during “this unimaginably painful time.”