Rapper Jack Harlow drops out of Preakness Live concert after DJ is charged with murder

#13. 'WHAT'S POPPIN' BY JACK HARLOW FEAT. DABABY, TORY LANEZ, AND LIL WAYNE | Yet another song buoyed by TikTok success is Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin,” which later received a Grammy nomination for best rap performance. When the remix was released during the summer, the song hopped to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. (Rich Fury // Getty Images)