Wale, Busta Rhymes headlining Baltimore’s AFRAM Festival

Performers include six-time Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Marsha Ambrosius, who has written music for Michael Jackson, Alicia Keys, Justin Timberlake, Jamie Foxx and Nas; Grammy award-winning gospel and soul singer and pianist Smokie Norful; Mooski, a rising rapper from Alabama whose viral song “Track Star” inspired a dance challenge on video-sharing app TikTok; Wale, who draws on his Washington roots by incorporating go-go music into his hip hop tracks and has had two mid-2000s hip hop albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200; Busta Rhymes; and Chaka Khan.