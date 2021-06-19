Wale, Busta Rhymes headlining Baltimore’s AFRAM Festival

Wale, Chaka Kahn, Busta Rhymes and Mooski are among artists headlining August’s in-person and virtual 2021 AFRAM Festival, Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks announced Saturday.
Spotlighting Black culture and arts, the 44th annual festival will take place in hybrid form starting Aug. 15. Its main acts will be hosted online Aug. 21-22 and will be free.
Performers include six-time Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Marsha Ambrosius, who has written music for Michael Jackson, Alicia Keys, Justin Timberlake, Jamie Foxx and Nas; Grammy award-winning gospel and soul singer and pianist Smokie Norful; Mooski, a rising rapper from Alabama whose viral song “Track Star” inspired a dance challenge on video-sharing app TikTok; Wale, who draws on his Washington roots by incorporating go-go music into his hip hop tracks and has had two mid-2000s hip hop albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200; Busta Rhymes; and Chaka Khan.
“It’s no secret that AFRAM is one of my favorite festivals, and I am so excited to take part this year,” Scott said in a statement.
“AFRAM is not just about our national performers,” he said, “but is a platform to lift up our local, homegrown talent from right here in our community.”
Vendor, volunteer and community talent applications can be submitted starting June 25 on aframbaltimore.com.
AFRAM was canceled last year amid the pandemic. Next year the festival will return to its normal format on Juneteenth weekend, which President Joe Biden recently declared it a federal holiday.
AFRAM has drawn as many as 75,000 to Druid Hill Park where it has been anchored since 2017. Part of Baltimore City’s Showcase of the Nations, organizers tout it as one of the largest African American cultural arts festivals on the East Coast.
Druid Hill will once again serve as the festivals’ hub, with in-person and digital activities happening in landmark locations throughout the city.
Past performers have included rapper Rick Ross, R&B singer Sevyn Streeter and Afro-Cuban artist Cimafunk.
“The world looks very different this year and so does AFRAM,” said Reginald Moore, executive director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks.
“But even with its temporary, new look, we’ve worked hard to keep the vibe the same,” he said.