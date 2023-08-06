Gov. Wes Moore proclaims ‘Beyoncé Day’ to be Sunday in Maryland

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Beyoncé, center, during her opening show for the North American leg of her tour, at the Rogers Center in Toronto, July 8, 2023. The pop superstar’s first solo outing in seven years draws on the dance-music cultures that inspired her 2022 album, and her work that led up to that ecstatic release. (The New York Times)

Aug. 6 is officially “Beyoncé Day” in Maryland.

After attending Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour at FedEx Field in Landover on Saturday night, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a proclamation dubbing Sunday as “Beyoncé Day” across the state.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The singer is performing in back-to-back shows Saturday and Sunday for her seventh album, “Renaissance.” The critically acclaimed dance album celebrates the queer and Black artists who created house music. It also honors the historic ballroom culture, in which LGBTQIA+ people of color compete in dance and fashion challenges.

The tour and Beyoncé's performance, which runs over two hours, have become a phenomenon.

In his proclamation, Moore praises the superstar’s philanthropic work through her organization, the BeyGOOD Foundation, which dispersed a total of $2 million to students and entrepreneurs in scholarships and grants, he said.

“Beyonce has used her success and platform to give back to people in need by founding the BeyGOOD Foundation, which champions economic equity, bolsters access to education and promotes entrepreneurship, and supports nonprofits that serve marginalized and under-resourced communities,” Moore said in the proclamation.

Along with the governor, some fans expressed surprise online to see Vice President Kamala Harris arrive by motorcade.