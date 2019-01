Hip-hop, soul and R&B singer Mary J. Blige stopped by Nordstrom in Towson Town Center to launch Melodies by MJB, her new line of sunglasses. Fans lined up for an opportunity to have their photograph taken with Blige after purchasing the glasses, which range from $165 to $225. She was also in town to perform Oct. 7 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Va. -- John-John Williams IV