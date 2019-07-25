Woodstock 50 working with Howard County to bring troubled festival to Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion

Woodstock 50 coincides with a separate commemoration of the 50th anniversary in Bethel, N.Y., where the original festival took place. Baltimore-based artist Dr. Bob Hieronimous, who painted the iconic Light VW Bus, will recreate his iconic journey from Baltimore to Bethel this summer. Those who can’t make it to Columbia or Bethel can visit the American Visionary Art Museum on Aug. 12 for a kickoff event with the original bus. The celebration in New York state takes place Aug. 16, while Woodstock 50 takes place Aug. 16 to Aug. 18.