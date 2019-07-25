Woodstock 50 working with Howard County to bring troubled festival to Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion

With barely three weeks to go until its Aug. 16 launch, Woodstock 50 might find a new home in Columbia.
Scott Peterson, a spokesperson for Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, confirmed to The Baltimore Sun on Thursday that “the Howard County government is working with Merriweather Post Pavilion and the Woodstock 50 promoters" to host the festival at the famed amphitheater this summer.
“County Executive Ball believes this was an opportunity to save this festival and bring a piece of American history to our community this summer,” Peterson said.
Ball was quoted in a report that Bloomberg Businessweek published Thursday. The business news outlet reported that it obtained written correspondence between Ball and festival organizer Greg Peck, as well as other documents allegedly showing that Woodstock 50 would take place at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
“Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia is a jewel of Howard County and one of the top music venues in the nation,” Ball wrote, as quoted by Bloomberg Businessweek. “It felt like such a natural fit to host a historic festival on our storied stage.”
This report came nearly 7½ months after Michael Lang, who co-founded the original Woodstock festival in 1969, first announced the 50th anniversary event. Since then, Lang and his collaborators encountered numerous hurdles, including departures of key production and finance partners, while unsuccessfully trying to secure a site near the original location in upstate New York. To this day, the Woodstock 50 website does not allow people to purchase tickets.
Festival producers additionally confirmed to The New York Times on Thursday that Woodstock 50 officially moved to Merriweather Post Pavilion. The venue has yet to list the festival on its website.
Peterson deferred comment on the particulars of the concert, including whether the move would affect artists’ contracts to perform, to festival authorities and the venue. Neither concert organizers nor representatives for Merriweather Post Pavilion or booked artists The Killers and Soccer Mommy immediately returned The Sun’s phone calls and voicemails.
Woodstock 50 coincides with a separate commemoration of the 50th anniversary in Bethel, N.Y., where the original festival took place. Baltimore-based artist Dr. Bob Hieronimous, who painted the iconic Light VW Bus, will recreate his iconic journey from Baltimore to Bethel this summer. Those who can’t make it to Columbia or Bethel can visit the American Visionary Art Museum on Aug. 12 for a kickoff event with the original bus. The celebration in New York state takes place Aug. 16, while Woodstock 50 takes place Aug. 16 to Aug. 18.