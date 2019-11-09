“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak is recovering from emergency surgery Thursday to correct a blocked intestine, according to an announcement made by the show Friday on Twitter.
“He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work,” the announcement said. The taping of the long-running game show was canceled Thursday but resumed as usual Friday with Vanna White as a host.
Sajak, who married University of Maryland graduate Lesly Brown in 1989, owns Maryland radio station WNAV in Annapolis. He has also been a major benefactor to Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, where a medical offices pavilion is named for the Sajaks.