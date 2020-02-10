Former Patterson Park resident Nelson Cade III is set to appear on “The Voice,” his publicist confirmed.
Cade declined through his publicist to be interviewed until after the episode featuring his blind audition airs on NBC. The publicist couldn’t say exactly when that would happen, but season 18 of “The Voice,” featuring Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton, is scheduled to premiere Feb. 24.
Performers with Charm City ties have appeared on the show before; in Season 13, Park Height’s Davon Fleming made it to the semi-finals before being eliminated.
It won’t be Cade’s first step in the limelight. Last year, Cade, who was born and raised in Orange County, made headlines after he played a surprise duet with Stevie Wonder at a club in Los Angeles.
According to an interview posted to Facebook, Cade’s mother, Beverly Clavon, is a Patterson Park resident, and Cade called that neighborhood home from 2015 to 2016. Cade posted videos of himself performing his songs in the East Baltimore park during that time.