Two acclaimed artists, known for work that promotes Baltimore culture, each put on for Charm City in separate commercials that aired during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night—perhaps the biggest spotlight available to advertisers both locally and nationally.
Rapper and filmmaker Tedra Wilson, who performs as TT the Artist, scored a new ad for tax preparation software TurboTax. Her original pump-up song for the commercial is called “All People are Tax People,” according to a tweet from TurboTax, and has Wilson rapping lyrics about tax preparation (“English, Spaniglish, Español, we all speak ‘refund,' go and get yours!”) over clips of people seemingly dancing the “crazy legs” style native to Baltimore club music.
Baltimore-area viewers also got to see an advertisement for Visit Baltimore, a city-affiliated tourism and marketing entity, in which local writer and poet Kondwani Fidel Russell did a spoken-word voiceover. In “Beneath the Shell,” Russell compares the city’s hidden charms to that of a signature Baltimore crab while clips of the local dining scene, concerts, Light City and other local attractions flash on screen.
“If you’ve never eaten a crab before, you won’t know how by just looking at it,” Russell said. “You have to sit at the table, listen to what people tell you and follow. Once you open the crab, you’ll get hit with a blast of flavor and discover all of the great things the crab has to offer."
Neither Wilson nor Fidel immediately returned requests for comment Monday morning.