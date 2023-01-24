CFG Bank Arena to host The Eagles, accompanied by orchestra and choir, in April

The Eagles will play through their 1976 album, “Hotel California,” at CFG Bank Arena in April, adding to a list of major performances at the newly renovated venue.

The Los Angeles rock band, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, will be accompanied by an orchestra and choir during its Baltimore stop Saturday, April 8, according to a news release from Live Nation announcing the additional leg of the band’s “Hotel California” tour.

The remaining original members of the band, Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, as well as the band’s more recent addition, country singer Vince Gill, will perform the entire “Hotel California” album starting at 8 p.m., with a greatest hits set following an intermission.

Tickets to the Eagles concert, including VIP packages, will go on sale Friday, following a Thursday presale.

The Eagles' greatest hits album is the highest certified album of all time, meaning recognized sales and streams of the album are higher than any other record. (RB / Redferns via Getty Images)

Now branded as CFG Bank Arena following a $200 million facelift, the venue will re-open ahead of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Basketball Tournament in late February. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will play there April 7, the day before the Eagles concert. Performances by Lizzo, Janet Jackson, Anita Baker and blink-182 will follow in May.

The Eagles last played the venue in 2015, when it was Royal Farms Arena.