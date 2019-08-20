BSO musicians, amid ongoing lockout, to perform an outdoor ‘rush hour concert’ Tuesday afternoon

As they enter their tenth week of a lockout by their finance-strapped employer, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s (BSO) musicians plan to take their craft to a special audience: the city’s rush hour commuters.
Several of the locked-out musicians will play an hour-long concert at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday. This performance, which oboist Michael Lisicky dubbed a “Rush Hour Concert” in an email to The Baltimore Sun, takes place on the 1400 block of N. Charles St.—less than a mile from both the entrance to the Jones Falls Expressway/I-83 and the orchestra’s home, the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.
“We will show our presence and willingness to perform and get back to work with some music along Charles St.,” Lisicky wrote in the email. “There will be no drums, no bullhorns, no strongly worded signs. We will have some general signage and will let people know that we are still here and we are keeping the music going this summer.”
Lisicky could not be immediately reached for additional comment.
A Facebook post about the drive time performance noted that it will take place “weather permitting!"