From Patti LaBelle to Garth Brooks: Where to hear and see live music in Maryland this summer and fall

Whether you are a fan of outdoor festivals or large arenas, there are an array of opportunities to enjoy live music this summer and fall. Here’s a roundup of some of the upcoming shows and festivals happening in Maryland over the next several months.
Bel Air Summer Concert Series, every Sunday through Aug. 22
The free Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series runs from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 22. From orchestral music to blues and soul, a wide variety of musical performers will play at the William A. Humbert Amphitheater in Shamrock Park. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. The schedule can be found on the town’s website.
Tides & Tunes, every Thursday through Aug. 19
The free Tides & Tunes concert series starts at 7 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 19 at Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park waterfront. From rock to folk, there are a variety of artists set to perform. Donations are appreciated. The schedule can be found on the museum’s website.
Westminster’s Saturday Night Concert Series, through Oct. 9
The free summer concert series at Island Green Family Fun Center in Westminster runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Saturday, weather permitting, through Oct. 9. From reggae to pop, there will be a wide range of genres, as well as food and drink vendors. The full lineup is available on the Island Green website.
Annapolis City Dock concert series through Oct. 24
The Annapolis City Dock free concert series runs through Oct. 24. From salsa to swing, the dock will host a variety of local performers on Friday evenings, weekends and July 4. The schedule can be found on the city’s website.
Sideshow Cinema and Eu1ogy, July 16, Baltimore Soundstage
Metal band Sideshow Cinema and indie artist Eu1ogy will perform July 16 at Baltimore Soundstage. The general admission and standing room only show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on the Baltimore Soundstage website.
NKotB, Aug. 4, Merriweather Post Pavilion
New Kids on the Block will have their Maryland tour stop Aug. 4 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening an hour early. Tickets start at $47 and are available on the Merriweather Post Pavilion website.
James Taylor, Aug. 10, Merriweather Post Pavilion
The Merriweather Post Pavilion will host singer and songwriter James Taylor on Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $80 and are available through the venue’s website.
Benny Russell Quartet, Aug. 12, Liriodendron Mansion
The Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air North will host The Benny Russell Quartet on Aug. 12. The jazz quartet will perform at 6 p.m. but the venue doors will open at 5 p.m. Seating is not provided so attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs of their own. Tickets are $12 per person and children under 12 have free admission.
Luke Bryan, Aug. 12, Merriweather Post Pavilion
Country artist Luke Bryan’s rescheduled show will take place on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Merriweather Post Pavilion. Tickets start at $82 and are available for purchase through the venue’s website.
Get the Led Out, Aug. 13, Rams Head Live!
On Aug. 13 Led Zeppelin appreciation band Get the Led Out will perform at Rams Head Live! at 9 p.m. Doors will open at 8 p.m. Tickets for $31 can be purchased now through the venue website or the day of for $36.
PVRIS, Aug. 17, Rams Head Live!
The rock duo PVRIS will perform at Rams Head Live! on Aug. 17. The show starts at 8 p.m.. Tickets are $29 now on the venue’s website or $35 on the day.
Train, Aug. 17, MECU Pavilion
The MECU Pavilion in Baltimore will host rock band Train on Aug. 17. The show will start at 8 p.m. and venue doors will open an hour in advance. Tickets start at $30 for general admission through Live Nation.
Zac Brown Band, Aug. 19, Merriweather Post Pavilion
On Aug. 19, the Zac Brown Band will perform at the Merriweather Post Pavilion. The show will start at 6:45 p.m. with venue doors opening one hour in advance. Tickets are available through the venue’s website and start at $83 for lawn seating.
Wilco and Sleater-Kinney, Aug. 20, Merriweather Post Pavilion
Alternative rock bands Wilco and Sleater-Kinney will continue their joint tour with a stop at the Merriweather Post Pavilion on Aug. 20. The show will start at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $73 and are available through the venue’s website.
3 Doors Down, Aug. 20, MECU Pavilion
Band 3 Doors Down will stop at MECU Pavilion as part of their twentieth anniversary tour on Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $24 and are available for purchase through Live Nation.
Mike Love, Aug. 20, Rams Head On Stage
Singer Mike Love will perform at Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis on Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $22 and available for purchase through the venue’s website.
Dave Matthews Band, Aug. 21, Merriweather Post Pavilion
The Dave Matthews Band’s will stop in Maryland on Aug. 21 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $170 and are available through the venue’s website.
Kings of Leon, Aug. 24, Merriweather Post Pavilion
Rock band Kings of Leon will perform at the Merriweather Post Pavilion on Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $47 and can be purchased through the venue’s website.
Drive-By Truckers, Aug. 27, Rams Head Live!
Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers will perform on Aug. 27 at Rams Head Live!. The show will start at 8 p.m. and doors will open an hour earlier. Tickets start at and are available on the venue’s website.
Hot August Music Festival, Aug. 28, Oregon Ridge Park
On Aug. 28, the Hot August Music Festival will take place at Oregon Ridge Park in Cockeysville. The lineup of nine acts, most of which play blues or rock, will begin at 11:30 a.m. and conclude at 10 p.m. with the headliners Greensky Bluegrass. Ticketsare available on the festival’s website starting at $69. Children under 12 are free.
Baltimore Jazz Festival, Aug. 28 - 29, Baltimore Hilton at the Inner Harbor
The Baltimore Jazz Festival, which was postponed in 2020, will take place this year on Aug. 28 and 29. The lineup of artists has not been announced, but the event will be held at the Baltimore Hilton at the Inner Harbor. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at baltimorejazzfestival.com.
Alanis Morissette, Garbage and Liz Phair, Aug. 31, Merriweather Post Pavilion
On Aug. 31, Alanis Morissette, Garbage and Liz Phair will perform at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.. Tickets start at $66 and are available on the venue’s website.
Pitbull, Sept. 2, Merriweather Post Pavilion
The Merriweather Post Pavilion will host rapper Pitbull on Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. General admission tickets start at $73 and are available for purchase through the venue’s website.
Trippie Redd, Sept. 6, MECU Pavilion
The MECU Pavilion in Baltimore will host rapper Trippie Redd on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. with opening act, rapper Iann Dior. Tickets start at $38 and are available for purchase on vividseats.com.
My Morning Jacket, Sept. 7, Merriweather Post Pavilion
Rock band My Morning Jacket will perform at the Merriweather Post Pavilion on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are available for purchase through the venue’s website and start at $69.
Dana Fuchs, Sept. 17, Rams Head On Stage
Blues singer Dana Fuchs will perform at Rams Head On Stage on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now on the venue’s website for $30.
Patti LaBelle, Sept. 17, The Hall at Live! Hotel and Casino
On Friday, Sept. 17, R&B artist Patti LaBelle continues her tour with a concert at The Hall at Live! Hotel and Casino in Hanover. Tickets start at $49.50 with the option to purchase dinner as well. The show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets are available on the venue’s website.
Hall & Oates, Sept. 18, Merriweather Post Pavilion
Pop duo Hall & Oates will play their previously rescheduled show on Sept. 18 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and tickets, which are available on the venue’s website, start at $45.
Dierks Bentley, Sept. 23, Merriweather Post Pavilion
On Sept. 23, country singer Dierks Bentley will perform at the Merriweather Post Pavilion at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $73 and are available for purchase through the venue’s website.
Outlaw Music Festival, Sept. 24, Merriweather Post Pavilion
The Merriweather Post Pavilion will host the Outlaw Music Festival on Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. Headliners Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton and The Avett Brothers will perform in addition to several other artists. Tickets start at $59 and can be purchased now through the venue’s website.
Guns N’ Roses, Sept. 26, Royal Farms Arena
Rock band Guns N’ Roses will continue their 2021 tour with a stop at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available on the venue’s website and start at $55.
NF, Oct. 2, Merriweather Post Pavilion
Rapper NF will perform at the Merriweather Post Pavilion on Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. Tickets startat $53 are available now through the venue’s website.
Garth Brooks, Oct. 2 M&T Bank Stadium
Country artist Garth Brooks will perform at M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. This will be Brooks’ only Mid-Atlantic show in 2021. Tickets start at $75 and will be available for purchase on July 23 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
Thomas Rhett, Oct. 7, Merriweather Post Pavilion
Country singer Thomas Rhett will play at the Merriweather Post Pavilion on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $82 and are available on the venue’s website.
Rod Wave, Oct. 8, MECU Pavilion
Rap artist Rod Wave will perform at the MECU Pavilion on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $24.50 for general admission, are available through Live Nation.
All Things Go Festival, Oct. 16, Merriweather Post Pavilion
The All Things Go Festival with headliners Haim and St. Vincent will take place at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia on Oct. 16. Doors open at 11 a.m. and tickets, which start at $79.50, are available on the venue’s website.