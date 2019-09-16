Police: Rock star Ric Ocasek of The Cars, a Baltimore native, found dead in New York City apartment

Ric Ocasek, famed frontman for The Cars rock band, has been found dead in a Manhattan apartment.
The New York City police department said officers responding to a 911 call found the 75-year-old Ocasek about 4 p.m. Sunday. They said that there was no sign of foul play and that the medical examiner was to determine a cause of death.
The Cars’ chart-topping hits in the late 1970s and 1980s included “Just What I Needed,” ''Shake It Up" and “Drive.” The band was inducted last year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
In May 2018, model and actress Paulina Porizkova announced on social media that she and Ocasek had separated after 28 years of marriage. The pair first met while filming the music video for “Drive.”
A Baltimore native, Ocasek spoke in 1991 of what it was like to grow up in the city with family just north of Baltimore in Parkville.
“I was a total Baltimore kid. I dyed my hair blond in the front, went to Ocean City, and lived that whole thing,” he said at the time. “Baltimore has always had a unique ambience about it, of all the places in this country. I can see why John Waters remains there.”
The Baltimore Sun contributed to this article.