Superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson’s proclamation at the 2018 NFL draft that the Baltimore Ravens are “going to get a Super Bowl out of me—believe that,” has inspired a viral new unofficial anthem to get the whole Ravens flock pumped up.
“Beleedat,” whose name stems from how “believe that” sounds in Jackson’s southern Florida accent, racked up more than 100,000 views ever since it hit YouTube on Monday. It is the creation of greater Baltimore rappers Robert Norton and Matthew Richey, who use the stage monikers Robert McFreshington and Matthew Edward. The pair run Freestate Workshop, an audio-visual production company, through which they released the song.
The catchy song references Jackson’s popular “not bad for a running back” jab at those who doubted his skill and pays tribute to Jackson and his team’s record-breaking season. “No playoffs, always ready to attack...no fear in my heart, Charm City got my back,” the chorus goes, interspersed with audio from Jackson’s draft day prediction.
Norton and Richey said they wrote and recorded the song, which debuted ahead of Saturday’s AFC divisional round game against the Tennessee Titans, soon after the team’s 42-6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in November.
“The way he’s played this year, it was almost a default, like we had to make a song,” Richey said. “We want to do our part and try to help people get hype, too.”
But the song isn’t just about Jackson. Norton, a veteran area MC who also performs with the band Blank Point Method, explained that the song also praises lesser-known players like offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr., as well as the latter’s late father who once played for the Ravens.
“These guys keep their nose to the grindstone and they win the battle in the trenches,” Norton said. “They’re helping Lamar do the things that he’s doing.”
The duo previously found viral success and national attention with “Ravens Nation,” another pump-up anthem they co-created ahead of the Ravens’ last Super Bowl run in 2012. Like “Ravens Nation,” “Beleedat” found an audience through YouTube videos that heavily relied on footage from Ravens games. But unlike Hysteria Brewing in Columbia, which had to update it’s planned #MVP beer can art after the NFL sent a cease-and-desist letter, the emcees said they haven’t heard complaints from the league or franchise. In fact, they said that Ravens wide receiver Seth Roberts and other team employees told them they liked the song.
So far, the Ravens haven’t reached out to the duo for an official anthem or performance. If they do, Norton and Richey said that they’ll be ready. In the meantime, they plan to root from the stands at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday night. Norton is also working on putting the song on either Spotify or Soundcloud in the near future.
Those who like what they hear can also catch Norton perform with Blank Point Method at 510 Johnnys in Bel Air, where they’ll open for Annapolis-bred band Bumpin’ Uglies, on Friday night.