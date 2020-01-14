Grunge rockers Pearl Jam will perform at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore on March 28, the first time in seven years the band will perform in the city.
The arena wrote online that the band will perform March 28, one day before it drops its 11th studio album, “Gigaton.”
According to the band’s website, the last time Pearl Jam played in Baltimore was Oct. 27, 2013, its only visit to the city during its nearly three-decade history.
To learn more about ticket presales and registration, go to verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/pearljam.