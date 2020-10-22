The Ottobar, storied Baltimore music venue, launching local playlist to raise money during pandemic

Tesnau noted that this playlist is the third portion of a fundraising effort that the independent venue has undertaken since the pandemic began. A Gofundme crowdsourcing campaign has raised over $141,000, and the venue is still in the midst of a raffle and art auction for which Tesnau has not yet tallied final fundraising amounts. She described these ventures as successful, and hoped the new fundraiser would build on this momentum while supporting the local music scene.