The rapper and singer Neru Thee Fourth Fugee turned her latest album into a compendium of black history lessons, clever boasts, smooth sung passages and psychedelic beats. Appropriately, it’s called “The Almanac,” and it’s one of the best records of the year so far from a Baltimore artist.
“'The Almanac’ is a compilation of past and present events, cosmic happenings, collective and alternative theories that creates a foundation for our current reality,” Neru, whose real name is Angel Mooring, wrote in an email. “The Almanac” is her first release since 2014′s “Enlightenment Era,” released under the moniker Neru Isis (referring to the Egyptian goddess). In those six years, she shared stages with the likes of modern trailblazer Princess Nokia and veteran hip hop band The Roots. She was one of several local musicians featured at the Baltimore-centric Fields Festival, featuring prominent Baltimoreans like Dan Deacon and Abdu Ali, in 2016.
Like an actual almanac, her record reveals new layers and takeaways on each spin. “The Almanac” rewards the time listeners put in with unyielding sonic density that calls the neo-soul movement of the late-'90s/early-'00s to mind. It’s no wonder her name references The Fugees, whose stars Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras mixed singing and rapping with pro-black political consciousness to great critical and commercial effect.
Take the album art, for starters. Its high-saturation tones, comic book aesthetic and chaotic assortment of jabs at mass media (a newscaster poses with a microphone and thought bubble reading “LIES”, a pig in a police uniform shooting a black man in a crown with a ray gun and other imagery) invite critical thinking about its message.
“All my bitches kill for me, like the Manson family,” she spits with conviction on “Doom,” the first of nine songs on the record. This imagery moves seamlessly into references to A Tribe Called Quest and seemingly contradictory anti-violence positivism before she showcases her singing prowess over the chorus—a perfect encapsulation of her talents in one track.
On a windswept Friday afternoon in early February, Neru (which is Farsi for power) took us to three places where she developed this empowerment-minded perspective. The first was Terra Cafe, a black-owned restaurant and community meeting space on North Ave that she frequented while growing up in the Cedonia neighborhood further east. Everyone’s Place African Cultural Center, a black bookstore and library, was second. There, attired in Woodstock-ready multicolored pants and a shirt with her album cover on it, she picked up and held a copy of “The Isis Papers” by Frances Cress Welsing, a late Afrocentric author and thought-leader.
“Knowledge is power, and if you don’t know anything about the past, you won’t really know where you’re going in the future,” she said. Neru described herself as an activist beyond her music, including speaking to children about these topics in schools. Fittingly, the last stop was Baltimore City College, where she went to school and studied singing and music theory under teacher Linda Hall. It’s also where she started taking a music career seriously.
“The Almanac” reaches its most overtly political points on the downbeat “xRxed xWxhite xBxlue (RWB)," which takes on anti-black racism and crime paranoia, and “Dessalines Dissemination,” which references the Haitian revolutionary leader Jean-Jacques Dessalines to channel a message of black community empowerment. That communal concern also emanates on “C-Spine” and “Rouge,” the two bonus tracks that mark the album’s conclusion and feature guest verses from Baltimore MC/Lifetime TV’s “The Rap Game” star Deetranada and rising Compton star Ill Camille, respectively.
“Working with Neru was definitely different for me,” Deetranada said about her breakneck guest verse. “'C-Spine’ is a trippy track and I had to tap into that hippy deep thinker element, and it came out dope.”
Like The Fugees themselves, and especially the mercurial Lauryn Hill, Neru’s work and politics are rife with contradictions. She spits and sings with confidence and power, yet is reserved in person and took advice from Daisha Torain, the stylist and creative director of Neru’s Hippy Trippy Collective, during much of the in-person interview. And in 2017, she and Torain did an interview with Black News 102 in which Neru, who identifies as gay, critiqued what she saw as an elite agenda to promote homosexuality to children.
“I feel like everyone can obviously do what they want to do, I just feel like it gets kind of weird when it comes to kids,” she said after being asked about the interview. “I’d say kids younger than 10, it gets real weird when it’s in, like, cartoons, commercials, you could just be watching something on YouTube and there’s an advertisement with a whole bunch of people that’s half-dressed.” She further clarified that this applies to oversexualizing heterosexual relationships as well.
Either way, this concern for youth affects much of Neru’s work. She believes in the importance of giving back and teaching future generations (especially black children and children of color) about building wealth and self-empowerment.
“I’m not that far away from them, as far as age, I’m only 24," she said in a separate phone interview. “So for them to see someone from where they’re coming from, I feel like that’s really important.”
Stream “The Almanac” on Soundcloud or your streaming service of choice, and look out for more shows this summer.