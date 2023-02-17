Lineup for Moonrise Festival at Pimlico in Baltimore to include Alan Walker, Borgore, Kaskade

Several top electronic artists and several newcomers will return to Baltimore this summer, according to the newly released lineup for this year’s Moonrise Festival.

The annual electronic dance music jamboree at Pimlico Race Course will feature sets from returning performers such as Norwegian producer Alan Walker and Kaskade, as well as newcomers like Chicago-based DJ John Summit and Brazilian “Hear Me Now” artist Alok, according to the lineup.

Tickets for the festival, to be held at Pimlico on Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13, went on sale earlier this month after hosts Insomniac Events and Club Glow announced this year’s dates. The festival returned last year from a two-year hiatus driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, and brought in EDM artists such as Excision, Zeds Dead and Subtronics, who do not appear in this year’s lineup.

This year’s festival will also include back-to-back sets from Borgore and WHIPPED CREAM, Getter and Space Laces, as well as Riot Ten and Jessica Audiffred. “Get Low” collaborator Dillon Francis, who last performed at Moonrise in 2015, will return for the 2023 festival.

The full lineup and ticket sales are available on the festival’s website.