Nas and Mary J. Blige to donate money to Baltimore rec center after upcoming concert

A portion of proceeds from an upcoming Nas and Mary J. Blige concert in Baltimore will go towards enhancing music programs at the Liberty Rec and Tech Center on Maine Ave., according to a release.
The announcement was made Aug. 7 after the award-winning singer and hip-hop legend expanded their current Royalty Tour to include new dates in Baltimore. The two will perform at Royal Farms Arena, which is a sports and entertainment facility in Maryland. Mayoral spokesman James Bentley confirmed the partnership.
The rec center, located in the Liberty Elementary School, supports children and families in the Forest Park neighborhood, where close to 94 percent of students live below the poverty line, according to their website.
Royal Farms Arena general manager Frank Remesch said that their focus was to find a recreation center that supports education through music and the arts and benefits youth.
“Liberty Rec and Tech Center was simply a natural fit,” he said in an email to The Baltimore Sun.
In 2012, Baltimore City Recreation and Parks reduced the amount of recreation centers they were supporting from 55 to 31. Liberty Rec and Tech Center were among those cut. Following a campaign to save the recreation center, the community organization was re-branded.
The center hopes to “bolster student educational attainment, build stronger communities, reduce neighborhood challenges, and inspire an innovative vision for what community engagement in Baltimore could look like,” according to a statement on its website.
The duo will perform at the Royal Farms Arena on Aug. 29.
The Royalty Tour also extended to include new dates in Newark and Brooklyn.
Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com.