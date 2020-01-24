“Me being an artist, I felt like that was my job to shed light on those who really need it, who’re really doing the squeegeeing to support themselves," he said. “Yeah, you have knuckleheads — you always got one bad egg — but you can’t put that on all of them, and I felt like the good ones needed a voice. Or even the ones that are knuckleheads, they probably just need a little help, more guidance than the other ones.”