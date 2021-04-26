Peter Kjome to step down as Baltimore Symphony Orchestra president in January

Peter Kjome will step down as president and CEO of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra when his contract ends in January, 2022, the organization said Monday.
Kjome’s departure, combined with the organization’s search for a music director to replace Marin Alsop, will represent a complete turnover in the orchestra’s leadership.
The board of directors will conduct a national search for Kjome’s replacement.
”Peter Kjome has made outstanding contributions during a time of important progress for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra,” Barry Rosen, chairman of the board of directors, said in a news release.
“Peter has been instrumental in our efforts to advance the BSO, but we understand his decision and will now begin the process of searching for his successor.”
The BSO staff was notified Monday morning of Kjome’s plans to depart, a spokeswoman for the organization said. After his contract expires, he will serve as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition.
Kjome is leaving the BSO in a sound place financially.
After the BSO ran out of money in the summer of 2019 and locked its musicians out of Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, donors stepped in and helped orchestrate a dramatic financial turnaround. They raised $10 million for a new, transformation fund in the months before the COVID-19 pandemic descended on Maryland.
The financial results for last season were the strongest they had been in a decade, the news release said. In addition, management and musicians signed a five-year contract last August, putting to rest a turbulent period of labor strife.
“It has been a true privilege to serve as the president and CEO of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra,” Kjome said in the news release.
”We have made important progress to help [ensure] the BSO’s long-term strength and positive direction, and the progress has made this among the most significant periods in the BSO’s history.”