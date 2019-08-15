Ex-Baltimore rapper JPEGMAFIA racks up hundreds of thousands of views with ‘Jesus Forgive Me’ video

JPEGMAFIA, whose government name is Barrington Hendricks, dropped the song via Soundcloud, Spotify and other streaming services on Tuesday. He also released a music video for the track that same day, which by Wednesday evening had over 238,000 views. The clip features him rapping and singing over the track’s heavy, genre-shifting instrumental through a variety of settings. One section shows him shirtless and surrounded by trees at night, while others present him in black attire and gold earrings amidst striking hills. The title and refrain-less lyrics, including passages like “show me where the prophets go, show me how to keep my p**** closed," capture similar themes of discrimination, sexuality and morality to his 2018 album, “Veteran."