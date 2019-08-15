Ex-Baltimore rapper JPEGMAFIA racks up hundreds of thousands of views with ‘Jesus Forgive Me’ video

Rapper and singer JPEGMAFIA offered fans another dose of the abrasive rhymes and beats that made him one of Baltimore’s most acclaimed rising stars on his latest song, “Jesus Forgive Me, I Am a Thot."
JPEGMAFIA, whose government name is Barrington Hendricks, dropped the song via Soundcloud, Spotify and other streaming services on Tuesday. He also released a music video for the track that same day, which by Wednesday evening had over 238,000 views. The clip features him rapping and singing over the track’s heavy, genre-shifting instrumental through a variety of settings. One section shows him shirtless and surrounded by trees at night, while others present him in black attire and gold earrings amidst striking hills. The title and refrain-less lyrics, including passages like “show me where the prophets go, show me how to keep my p**** closed," capture similar themes of discrimination, sexuality and morality to his 2018 album, “Veteran."
The YouTube description includes text that reads “THE DISSAPOINTMENT CUMS SOON” and “just a taste before i waste u. sorry!” and seemingly teases an upcoming record. JPEGMAFIA’s management didn’t immediately return emails or social media messages seeking comment on the song, video or possible future release. The artist did, however, publish a video to his Facebook page that shows him playing “Jesus Forgive Me, I Am a Thot,” for the members of hip hop trio Injury Reserve; the post’s caption features similar language promising “THE DISAPPOINTMENT” at a future date.
JPEGMAFIA, who currently lives in Los Angeles, first earned acclaim while living and making music in Baltimore during the mid-2010s. He most famously appeared on songs by fellow rising rappers like Denzel Curry and the aforementioned Injury Reserve. He also appeared on fellow Baltimore artist Abdu Ali’s 2019 album, “Fiyah!!!”
His fall tour with another Charm City rapper, Butch Dawson, arrives at Ottobar on November 9 and 11. Tickets for both shows open to the public on August 16 at theottobar.com.