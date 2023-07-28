American flag on his shoulder, Jason Aldean thanks fans, performs controversial ‘Try That in a Small Town’ at Merriweather

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Jason Aldean concert Thursday at Merriweather Post Pavilion was most notable for what didn’t take place: no protests and no thunderstorms on or off the stage.

Though the country singer performed his newly controversial song “Try That in a Small Town” about midway through his set, he referred to the ruckus only obliquely and symbolically.

“Thank you so much for all you have done to support the song for the past week and a half,” Aldean said.

The support from his fans, Aldean said, was particularly heartwarming in the face of his critics “who couldn’t see the song for what it was.”

He added that he has “never been more proud to be a part of country music than I was this week.”

Then, draping a full-sized American flag over his shoulder, Aldean launched into the opening chords.

He concluded by signing the flag with a flourish as the nearly sold-out crowd of almost 19,000 rose to their feet and chanted, “U.S.A! U.S.A!”

The concert in Columbia is part of Aldean’s “Highway Desperado Tour” and was his third appearance since last week’s release of the music video accompanying the song.

After some commentators objected to what they perceive as racist overtones in the music video, and to song lyrics that some have interpreted as glorifying violence, Country Music Television took the video down July 17.

The song includes these lyrics:

“Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, ya think you’re tough / Well, try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road.”

The music video also shows Aldean singing in front of the Maury County, Tennessee, courthouse where a Black teenager was lynched in 1927. The video also originally appeared to include footage from Black Lives Matter protests, though it has since reportedly been removed.

The accusations of racism “are not only meritless, but dangerous,” Aldean wrote in a July 18 Twitter post that has been widely disseminated.

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

“There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage. While I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music, this one goes too far.”

The singer’s defenders say that the courthouse is a frequently photographed site in Nashville and has appeared in several other movies and music videos, including in 2009′s “Hannah Montana: The Movie” starring Miley Cyrus.

Thursday night’s crowd appeared to be nearly all white and clearly was on the country singer’s side. As is true of most country concerts, many people wore clothing that incorporated the American flag, along with cowboy hats and Western boots.

But for the most part, the audience seemed less interested in weighing in on the controversy than in having a good time.

A middle-aged mother said she attended the show because she wanted to spend quality time with her adult son. A quartet of young women in high heels and wearing bright pink sashes reading “Bridesmaid” picked their way carefully through the crowd to their seats.

Most people were aware of the controversy but preferred not to publicly discuss it.

John Quick, 58, of Damascus was an exception.

”The controversy is stupid,” he said.

”They are trying to cancel him for a song that is not racist. There is still freedom of speech in this country. There are a lot of songs that I find offensive, but I would never cancel someone for writing them.”

The Merriweather Arts and Culture Center, the nonprofit that owns the concert venue, released a statement Thursday saying that operators had “heard the concerns expressed by members of our community” about the Aldean concert.

“While we did not schedule and are not producing or presenting this concert,“ the statement said, “we have shared our concerns … with the venue’s operator.”

Aldean’s next tour stop after Columbia, his sixth concert of the tour, is Friday in Pennsylvania’s Hersheypark Stadium.