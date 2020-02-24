The organizers behind Preakness InfieldFest, the popular music festival that occupies the central field during the horse race, announced hit electronic dance music DJ Marshmello and trap rapper DaBaby as the 2020 festival’s headliners on Monday.
The festival’s Facebook page announced these and other featured musicians with an energetic video, set to Marshmello’s “Run It Up,” early Monday afternoon.
Other featured acts include rising pop/EDM singer Quinn XCII, basketball great Shaquille O’Neal performing as DJ Diesel, Two Friends, Gattuso and DJ Pauly D (a.k.a. Pauly D from reality television’s “The Jersey Shore.”)
InfieldFest takes place May 16. Purchase tickets, now on sale, via infieldfest.com.
This article will be updated.