xml:space="preserve">
Marshmello performs during the 2019 B96 Jingle Bash at the Allstate Arena on Dec. 7, 2019, in Chicago, Ill.
Marshmello performs during the 2019 B96 Jingle Bash at the Allstate Arena on Dec. 7, 2019, in Chicago, Ill. (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

The organizers behind Preakness InfieldFest, the popular music festival that occupies the central field during the horse race, announced hit electronic dance music DJ Marshmello and trap rapper DaBaby as the 2020 festival’s headliners on Monday.

The festival’s Facebook page announced these and other featured musicians with an energetic video, set to Marshmello’s “Run It Up,” early Monday afternoon.

Advertisement
Your InfieldFest 2020 Lineup!

🚨 Lineup Alert 🚨 marshmello, DaBaby, Quinn XCII, Shaquille O' Neal, Two Friends, DJ Pauly D, GATTÜSO and MORE will be taking the #InfieldFest stage on May 16th! Prices increase March 1st – get your tickets now at www.infieldfest.com/tickets

Posted by InfieldFest on Monday, February 24, 2020

Other featured acts include rising pop/EDM singer Quinn XCII, basketball great Shaquille O’Neal performing as DJ Diesel, Two Friends, Gattuso and DJ Pauly D (a.k.a. Pauly D from reality television’s “The Jersey Shore.”)

InfieldFest takes place May 16. Purchase tickets, now on sale, via infieldfest.com.

This article will be updated.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement