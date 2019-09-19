‘Like a wild animal that almost has a human voice’: The 5 weirdest instruments at Baltimore’s High Zero Fest

The never-before-seen-or-played works aren’t the only novel part of the High Zero Festival, which takes place Sept. 19-22 at the Baltimore Theatre Project in Mid-Town Belvedere. The artists’ unique instruments, ranging from inventively altered common ones (double bass, violin, etc.) to reconfigured devices (guitar pedals’ circuit boards), promise to pique audience’s curiosity beyond the sounds they emit. Here are five such instruments, with comments from the artists using them, that promise to shift your perception of what’s musically possible.