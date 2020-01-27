“Hadestown,” a musical featuring Baltimore native André De Shields, won the Grammy Award for best musical theater album on Sunday.
Announced at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, the musical beat out “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations” and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” among others to take home the prize.
“Hadestown” is a stage musical adaptation of the 2010 folk album of the same name by artist Anaïs Mitchell.
It features De Shields, a Baltimore City College graduate who has been acting, singing and directing since the late 1960s.
Last year, De Shields took home the Tony Award for best featured actor in a musical, the first in his 50-year career, while the play itself won the award for best musical.