A handful of Marylanders, including a folk-pop singer-songwriter from the Eastern Shore, a rapper with Southern Maryland roots and Baltimore’s own Pope of Trash, are up for Grammys.
Maggie Rogers, YBN Cordae and John Waters, as well as Anne Arundel County’s Brothers Osborne and Baltimore actor Andre De Shields, were included on the list of 2020 Grammy nominations unveiled Wednesday by the Recording Academy.
Rogers, an Easton native, was nominated for Best New Artist, largely on the strength of her debut album, “Heard It in a Past Life,” released in January. Her competition includes Black Pumas, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalia, Tank and the Bangas, and Yola.
YBN Cordae, who grew up in Waldorf as Cordae Dunston and attended Towson University, received a pair of nominations. His debut studio album, “The Lost Boy,” earned a nod for Best Rap Album, while his song "Bad Idea,” featuring Chance the Rapper, is in the running for Best Rap Song.
Waters was nominated for Best Spoken Word Album, for the audio recording of his latest book, “Mr. Know-It-All." His competition includes former first lady Michelle Obama, for the audio recording of her memoir, “Becoming.”
The Brothers Osborne, natives of Deale in southern Anne Arundel County, received a Best Country Duo/Group Performance nod for their song “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You).” This is their fourth nomination in that category; they have yet to win.
Veteran actor De Shields, who earlier this year won a Tony for his performance in “Hadestown,” is among those listed on the play’s original Broadway cast recording, nominated for Best Musical Theater Album.
The Grammy Awards ceremony is set for Jan. 26 in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on CBS.