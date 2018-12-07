These 2019 Grammy nominees boast Maryland ties

Several artists with Maryland ties are among the nominees for the 2019 Grammy Awards announced by the Recording Academy Friday.

The multi-talented songstress and reality television star Toni Braxton, who was born in Severn, was nominated for “Sex & Cigarettes” in the Best R&B Album category, while the song “Long As I Live” received nods for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. Braxton will be on tour in 2019 and will be performing at the MGM National Harbor in Oxen Hill in February.

In the Best R&B Album category she faces competition from Leon Bridges for “Good Thing,” Lalah Hathaway for “Honestly,” H.E.R. for “H.E.R.” and PJ Morton for “Gumbo Unplugged (Live).”

The Brothers Osborne, who grew up in Deale, are up for Best Country Album for “Port Saint Joe” and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Shoot Me Straight.” The brothers performed at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Nevada two days before a gunman killed 58 people last year. They performed an emotional tribute at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

In the Best Country Album category the duo is up against Kelsea Ballerini for “Unapologetically,” Ashley McBryde for “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Kacey Musgraves for “Golden Hour” and Chris Stapelton for “From a Room: Volume 2.”

While noted composer Philip Glass, who was born and raised in Baltimore, did not receive a nomination, a recording of one his compositions did. Craig Morris’ “Glass: Three Pieces in the Shape of a Square” — which features trumpet performances of Glass albums “Melodies,” “Gradus” and “Piece in the Shape of a Square” — is competing in the Best Classical Instrumental Solo category. The New School, based in New York, recently launched the Philip Glass institute, a learning center based on Glass’s work.

See the full list of Grammy nominees here.

Did we miss any Grammy nominees with Maryland ties? Let us know at khigh@baltsun.com.

