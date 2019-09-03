Union Craft Brewing taps Baltimore synthpop stars Future Islands for free weekend show

View this post on Instagram

Come send off Summer with a VERY special treat! Saturday Sept 7th FUTURE ISLANDS plays a FREE SHOW at UNION CRAFT BREWING! The only opportunity to see them locally for some time, and we really can't wait. Mark your calendars, 2pm gates, with their special guests JOY POSTELL, SMOKE BELLOW, DJs JASON WILLETT & JAY BUIM More info, parking instructions: unioncraftbrewing.com/future-islands-union Presented by UNION Craft Brewing and Monozine Presents- Hope to see you there! @futureislands