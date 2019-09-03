Union Craft Brewing taps Baltimore synthpop stars Future Islands for free weekend show

As seasons change from summer to fall, Union Craft Brewing has a special present for local music fans: a free surprise show with acclaimed Baltimore-based synthpop trio Future Islands on Saturday. The brewery announced the show via its website and social media pages on Tuesday morning.
“Come send off Summer with a VERY special treat!” the website and Instagram post read, adding that this all-ages show will be “The only opportunity” to catch the band in the area “for some time.”
According to the promotional material, Union presents the show in conjunction with local independent concert promoter Monozine Presents Inc. It takes place at the brewery’s grounds in Hampden. Doors open at 2 p.m., with music starting at either 5 (per Instagram and the band’s own tweet) or 5:30 (per the brewery’s website) and everything wrapping by 10 p.m.
The musically diverse line-up includes guest sets from local R&B songstress Joy Postell and Aussie transplant drone act Smoke Bellow, as well as DJs Jason Willett and Jay Buim.
For those more interested in brews and food than keyboards and tunes, don’t fear: Union will be selling single beers for $6 and four for $20, as well as a gluten-free cider and soft drinks for still-undisclosed prices. Food vendors include Snake Hill and Farm to Charm, according to a Facebook event. In addition, The Charmery Ice Cream Factory will offer three new flavors that it created in collaboration with Future Islands. Proceeds from the ice cream sales will benefit local non-profit organizations.
Neither Future Islands’ label representative, Union Craft Brewing nor Monozine Presents Inc. immediately returned The Baltimore Sun’s request for comment.
Future Islands remains best known for the 2014 single “Seasons (Waiting on You)." A performance of the song on “The Late Show with David Letterman” went viral, largely owing to lead singer Samuel T. Herring’s enthusiastic dancing.