Why is so hard for Baltimore female DJs to be heard?

On a Saturday night in July, during a performance at Otakon — the annual anime and Asian culture convention — at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Randall moved and grooved to a setlist that had the crowd bouncing on their feet from start to finish. At one point, Otakon attendee Laura Biehl, from Pittsburgh, looked up at the stage and realized that the source of it all was a woman, with long, dark hair, glasses and black gloves that exposed her fingers. It gave her pause.