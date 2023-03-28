Elvis Costello & The Imposters to play at The Lyric in July as part of ‘We’re All Going On A Summer Holiday’ tour

Elvis Costello & The Imposters "We're All Going On A Summer Holiday” cover image.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, with special guest Texas guitarist Charlie Sexton, are stopping at The Lyric on Sunday, July 9, during their “We’re All Going On A Summer Holiday” tour.

The 23-date tour commences in Vancouver, British Columbia, on June 7, and ends in Philadelphia on July 14. It’s produced by Live Nation. The Baltimore stop will also feature guests Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets.

A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Costello was No. 80 on Rolling Stone’s 2010 list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.

The general sale for “We’re All Going On A Summer Holiday” will begin 10 a.m. Friday on ElvisCostello.com.