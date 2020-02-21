“When I first talked to Tilesha about writing our book, I told her that the one thing I wasn’t going to do is spend any time debating anyone’s answer about anything that was said in the name of looking a certain way,” wrote Tamir “Nokio” Ruffin, another group member. “It’s the same thing here. There are always three truths and I know a lot of people who worked with us that weren’t featured that would dispute things that were said. I think that everyone is grown and things are cool because none of that stuff has come up in the times that we’ve seen each other.”