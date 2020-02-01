The family and supporters shared a similar message during a vigil at the Towson American Legion on Thursday night. There, an audience of at least 100 people listened as speakers, including King and King Sr., praise Dee Dave’s record of positive and uplifting music and implored people to share any information that might help solve the killing. Some of that music was also played over loudspeakers as people danced and conversed in celebration of Dee Dave’s life and work. At one point, attendees briefly chanted “Real 4Eva,” the name of the acclaimed album he released last year.