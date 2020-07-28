Slain Baltimore rapper Dee Dave’s family is fighting to preserve his legacy before memories fade

“It’s a shame, but we live in a society where people only care about Black dudes if they’re dead or if they locked up and part of some type of jail campaign,” he said. “You got all of these people rallying for people after they gone, when you got a perfectly good positive dude who was a great artist that didn’t really get the shine [that] I feel like he deserved while he was alive. And I think we need to learn from that.”