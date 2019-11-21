East began his collegiate career at the University of Richmond in Virginia, but was eventually kicked out. He bounced around, eventually continuing his hoop dreams at Towson University in Baltimore. That didn’t work out either, and then a series of bad decisions led to an arrest for a gun charge, followed by a six-month prison sentence. Realizing his basketball dream was over, he turned to music, which had only been a hobby. His 2011 mixtape “American Greed” was recorded at Durant’s home studio in Oklahoma City while he was still with the Thunder.