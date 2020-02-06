“This is called a semi-modular synthesizer,” he explained, pointing to one of the cable-strewn digital boxes he plays. “This one, you can turn it on and play it without any patch [or sound made out of pre-programmed filters, samples and/or oscillators] at all. You could also patch it to get a new sound. So I fell in love with this patch that I was working with, and what I was doing was feeding the drums into the synth to give it this wave shape, which is called ‘envelope following.' You can kind of hear it if we go back to the beginning."